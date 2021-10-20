Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $25.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $28.31.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.