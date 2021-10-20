UBS Group Lowers Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) to Neutral

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GASNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of GASNY stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

