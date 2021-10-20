Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for General Electric Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.19.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $104.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in General Electric by 107.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after buying an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

