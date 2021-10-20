Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Covestro from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of COVTY opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. Covestro has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Covestro will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

