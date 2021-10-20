Truist Securiti Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $130.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $2,171,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $2,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.