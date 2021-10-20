MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Down 0.1%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 20,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 43,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

