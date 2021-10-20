Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.69 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $13.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

Shares of FB stock opened at $339.99 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,302,508 shares of company stock valued at $829,047,848. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

