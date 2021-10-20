Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,289,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,507,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 381.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,596,000 after acquiring an additional 205,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

