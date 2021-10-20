Analyzing ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ServisFirst Bancshares and Banner, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 5 0 0 2.00 Banner 0 3 1 1 2.60

ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $79.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Banner has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.33%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than ServisFirst Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 45.04% 19.36% 1.59% Banner 28.76% 10.68% 1.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Banner’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 10.28 $169.57 million $3.13 25.39 Banner $617.76 million 3.18 $115.93 million $3.37 16.86

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banner. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Banner has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Banner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Banner on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.