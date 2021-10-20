Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $200.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cloudflare traded as high as $179.12 and last traded at $179.08. 144,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,877,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.69.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NET. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 727,020 shares of company stock valued at $92,322,728. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after purchasing an additional 223,979 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Cloudflare by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of -384.19 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

