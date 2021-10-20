Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $51.43, but opened at $49.95. Redfin shares last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 3,001 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $263,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,606.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,220,469 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -202.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,019,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 16,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

