State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $95.56 and last traded at $95.07, with a volume of 11760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.73.

The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 6,927.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in State Street by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

