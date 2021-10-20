Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $7.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2021 earnings at $22.20 EPS.

NUE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $103.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,162,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

