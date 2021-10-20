Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.08 ($33.04).

EPA:GLE opened at €28.70 ($33.76) on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($61.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.45.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

