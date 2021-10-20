Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €45.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.99 ($57.64).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

