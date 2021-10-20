Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €206.00 by Warburg Research

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been assigned a €206.00 ($242.35) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

ETR:AAD opened at €192.20 ($226.12) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. Amadeus FiRe has a 12-month low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a 12-month high of €183.60 ($216.00). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €174.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €159.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.31.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.