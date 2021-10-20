American Express (AXP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AXP opened at $177.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

