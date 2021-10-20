Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Selective Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,993 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

