Bannix Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on October 20th (NASDAQ:BNIXU)

Bannix Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BNIXU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 20th. Bannix Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BNIXU opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Bannix Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

