Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TMCI) Lock-Up Period To End on October 20th

Treace Medical Concepts’ (NASDAQ:TMCI) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 20th. Treace Medical Concepts had issued 11,250,000 shares in its IPO on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $191,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $37.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a current ratio of 14.27.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
