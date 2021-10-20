Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TMCI) Lock-Up Period To End on October 20th

Treace Medical Concepts’ (NASDAQ:TMCI) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 20th. Treace Medical Concepts had issued 11,250,000 shares in its IPO on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $191,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $37.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 13.50 and a current ratio of 14.27.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

