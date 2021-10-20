Retail Properties of America, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Retail Properties of America in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

