Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $56.46 and last traded at $56.46, with a volume of 48623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

Specifically, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,265 shares of company stock worth $178,774 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

