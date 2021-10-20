DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $10.50. The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.96. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 24,999 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRH. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

