Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,900 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 763% compared to the average volume of 452 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

