Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

