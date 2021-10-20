Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

