JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VACNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Get VAT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $44.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.