Raymond James Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$7.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.44.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$6.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.90 million and a PE ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$7.13.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, insider William Oberndorf purchased 1,021,254 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,672,873.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,735,622.62. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,056,854 shares of company stock worth $6,852,453.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

