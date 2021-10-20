agilon health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,868 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 899% compared to the typical daily volume of 187 call options.

NYSE AGL opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.