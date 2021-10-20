Galera Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,197 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,014% compared to the average volume of 199 call options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ GRTX opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.63. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 254,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

