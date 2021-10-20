Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on October 25th (NASDAQ:AEHAU)

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AEHAU) quiet period will end on Monday, October 25th. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AEHAU stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.15.

