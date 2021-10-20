Mark Summerfield Buys 265 Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Mark Summerfield acquired 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51).
Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 407.40 ($5.32) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. 888 Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio is 4.24%.
About 888
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.
