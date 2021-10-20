Mark Summerfield Buys 265 Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Stock

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) insider Mark Summerfield acquired 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 407.40 ($5.32) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. 888 Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. 888’s dividend payout ratio is 4.24%.

888 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

