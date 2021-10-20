Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Sandra Kelly Purchases 2,274 Shares

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Sandra Kelly acquired 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £19,988.46 ($26,115.05).

Shares of FGT opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 897.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 899.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 774 ($10.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 928 ($12.12). The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.