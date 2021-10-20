Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) & Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Head to Head Analysis

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

84.1% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hill-Rom and Avinger’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 3.45 $223.00 million $5.53 27.33 Avinger $8.76 million 8.22 -$19.01 million ($0.46) -1.64

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger. Avinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hill-Rom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hill-Rom and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom 0 5 1 0 2.17 Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hill-Rom presently has a consensus target price of $141.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.19%. Avinger has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 231.13%. Given Avinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Profitability

This table compares Hill-Rom and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom 8.12% 21.74% 8.41% Avinger -160.26% -102.07% -44.29%

Volatility & Risk

Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Avinger on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.