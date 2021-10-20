Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCRX. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

