Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) vs. MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Financial Comparison

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Beyond Air has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Beyond Air and MiMedx Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $870,000.00 267.28 -$22.88 million ($1.27) -7.65 MiMedx Group $248.23 million 3.16 -$49.28 million ($0.77) -9.09

Beyond Air has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Air and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -2,617.28% -94.09% -68.29% MiMedx Group -31.30% -1,262.51% -41.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Beyond Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Beyond Air shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Beyond Air and MiMedx Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 0 5 0 3.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Beyond Air currently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.64%. MiMedx Group has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 125.00%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Beyond Air on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases. The firm develops LungFit platform system, a generator and delivery system that produces nitric oxide from ambient air, eliminating the need for expensive and cumbersome cylinders. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Garden City, NY.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

