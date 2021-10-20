Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.14). AxoGen reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.73. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 73.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42,683 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 56,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

