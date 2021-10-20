Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$4.25

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.65% from the stock’s previous close.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.37.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$2.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.58. The firm has a market cap of C$444.68 million and a P/E ratio of -48.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.83.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

