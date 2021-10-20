Raymond James Increases Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$6.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

HWX stock opened at C$4.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$964.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.25. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$1.19 and a 12 month high of C$4.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.18.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$37.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,418,477.10.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

