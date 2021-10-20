Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

Investment analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.07.

REI.UN opened at C$22.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.74. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.03 and a 52 week high of C$23.13.

In other news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,521.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

