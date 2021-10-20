KeyCorp (KEY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KeyCorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KEY opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

