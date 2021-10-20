iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Trading Up 0.9%

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 50.00% of iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

