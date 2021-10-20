NFT Index (NFTI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,172.00

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. In the last week, NFT Index has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for $1,499.86 or 0.02347579 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $20,172.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00040680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00189513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00088687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

