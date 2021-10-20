iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.49 and last traded at C$27.49. Approximately 44,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 83,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.82.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.