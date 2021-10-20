Dimecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,383.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $1,383.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.23 or 0.00169400 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DIMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.