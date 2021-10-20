Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research note released on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SEER has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of SEER traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,516. Seer has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $86.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Seer by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Seer by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

