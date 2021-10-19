Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INVH. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. 2,416,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after buying an additional 953,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,678,000 after buying an additional 1,168,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after buying an additional 531,954 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

