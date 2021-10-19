Gemini Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $130.09 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $130.09 million and $19.62 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00189870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00088746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 130,603,556 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

