Zilliqa Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52.72 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $52.72 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0911 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.31 or 0.00449716 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001103 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $590.70 or 0.00924619 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,179,631,548 coins and its circulating supply is 11,888,164,395 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

