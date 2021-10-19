Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.09). Trevena posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 221.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 93.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 2,972.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,702 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 149.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 492,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,357. The company has a market cap of $182.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

